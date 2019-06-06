Federal proposal would expand hunting, fishing at wildlife refuges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Trump administration wants to expand fishing and hunting at national wildlife refuges.
The Interior Department said the plan would increase the acreage, species, or season dates on federally-owned land in 37 states, including 15 fish hatcheries and 74 wildlife refuges.
The proposal was applauded by groups that support hunting, including the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation and Delta Waterfowl.
Critics say a refuge is a place where animals shouldn’t be the target of gunfire.
Interior Department officials say, before approved, the proposal will be available for a 45-day comment period.
A complete list of proposed refuges is available here.