Former Newberg High School coach arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes

NEWBERG, Ore. (KGW) — A Newberg man was arrested on Tuesday for multiple suspected sex crimes, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

John David Ali Gispert, 28, of Newberg, is being held in the Yamhill County Jail and faces multiple charges, including seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of encouraging child abuse in the first degree.

Police said Gispert formerly worked at Newberg High School as a girls rugby coach. On July 24, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department opened a criminal investigation after a parent of one of the girls, who is also a student, reported to police that their child was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Gispert.

The findings of the investigation resulted in Gispert’s arrest on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said members of the Newberg-Dundee Public Schools have fully cooperated throughout the investigation. The school district has also posted the police press release publicly on their website.

KGW has reached out to the school district for comment but have not heard back as of Thursday night.