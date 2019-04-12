Former NFL player Cierre Wood accused of killing girlfriends daughter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – Former NFL and Notre Dame football player Cierre Wood has been arrested in Las Vegas.
He’s accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter, 5-year-old La’Rayah Davis.
Police said the child was found unresponsive Tuesday night. Medical personnel transported her to Summerlin Hospital.
Police said the little girl had bruises on her torso, legs, and abdomen when she was examined by doctors.
In court Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said an autopsy on the child revealed a large liver laceration.
Danuan Davis is the little girl’s father. He came in from California to attend the court hearing.
“You purposely hurt my kid,” he said. “I never thought I’d bury my child at 5-years-old.”
The little girl’s mother, Amy Taylor is also facing a child abuse charge.
According to Davis, there were warning signs.
“Every time I picked her up the last few months she was afraid to go home,” explained Davis. “She kept telling me something was wrong.”
