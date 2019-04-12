Week 26: Lamp to bird feeder

Table lamp bird feeder
Beginner project
Time 2 hours
Supplies-
Old table lamp – any size or shape as long as it has a harp that holds the lamp shade
Bowl shaped glass shade
Sand paper
Spray paint for metal
Painters tape
Wire snips
Hot glue gun
Glue sticks
Pea gravel to weigh down base
Instructions-
- Remove light bulb
- If possible open a small hole in the bottom of the base
- Remove cord and plug (save for other projects)
- Fill base with gravel to add weight
- Close hole in base. Seal with hot glue
- If you need a stronger base, use ¼ plywood or scrap wood. Trace base onto wood. Cut out and use screws to hold in place.
- Sand all areas of lamp you want to paint. This one had wood that I wanted to leave as is so I covered it with blue painters tape.
- Because I was painting over brass, I used a spray paint that adhered to metal.
- Allow the lamp to dry completely.
- Where the light bulb used to be, I used a decorative curtain tie back and glued it to the socket.
- I also painted the corbel that hold the glass shade in place.
- Turn your glass shade upside down and place on the metal harp on the lamp.
- Put in your garden and fill with bird seed. (I wouldn’t suggest anything with sunflower seeds. Unless you want multiple plants growing in your yard. I learned this from experience)
Happy Spring!! Join us for the next Sip and Upcycle at Habitat on April 25th. We will be making Dragonflies from Fan Blades and Glass flower and Angels from Light fixtures.
