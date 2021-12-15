Former owner of local construction firm passes away

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The former long-time owner of S+B James Construction and Design firm recently passed away.

A close friend of Sam James, Mike Burrill Sr., said he met him in the mid-1960s. The two stayed friends over the last 50 years and also had a business relationship. He said he knew within hours that James suffered from a fall and was surprised to hear he had passed so soon. He said James was a hard worker and a huge community advocate.

“Through the years, he was one of the people that volunteered for different things,” Burrill said. “He and I were on the board for the Red Cross together, we were on Mercy Flights together, and other things we could do to help the community. That’s just the kind of person he was.”

James purchased S+B James from his uncle and ran it for decades before selling it. The company is still up and running in the community today and has expanded to Sacramento.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 would like to express our deepest sympathies to Sam’s wife Lisa and their family.