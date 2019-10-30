Former Parkland school resource officer wants his charges dismissed

PARKLAND, Fla. (CNN) – A former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer wants his charges dropped.
Scot Peterson is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.
An investigation showed he refused to investigate where gunshots were coming from during the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.
He’s scheduled to appear in court again on November 13th but says he can’t be held responsible for failing to stop the shooting.
His reasoning is that the state already blamed former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for his inaction during the massacre.
The Florida Senate voted last week to uphold Governor Ron Desantis’ executive order suspending Israel from the position.