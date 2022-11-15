Former President Trump expected to announce third bid for White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 2024 presidential run could be announced by former President Donald Trump Tuesday night.

Writing on his social media platform Tuesday, Trump said, “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”

It would be the former president’s third consecutive run for the Oval Office and comes after GOP candidates endorsed by Trump seemingly underperformed in the midterms.

The announcement would also come a day after his number two, former Vice President Mike Pence, spoke out against him on ABC News.

Trump is expected to speak at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST) Tuesday, November 15.