Former Tennessee teacher to enter guilty plea in kidnapping case

Nashville, Tenn.- A former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and running away with her to rural Siskiyou County has filed a motion in federal court Thursday to change his plea to guilty.
Both Cummins and the student were returned to Tennessee, where Cummins was charged with federal crimes that carried a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison. He originally pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in May, 2017, however on Thursday he filed paperwork indicating he would change that plea.
It was not immediately apparent how the plea would impact his sentence.
Cummins is also facing charges in Siskiyou County for kidnapping and possession of stolen property, as well as possible state charges in Tennessee for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.