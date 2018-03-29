Suspect shot in officer involved shooting

UPDATE (4:38 p.m., March 29)- Medford Police Department released new information about an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to police, someone called for help reporting William Allen Shelton, Jr., 41, was menacing them with a gun at a home on Garfield St. The person who called said there were several children at the home at the time.
Medford Police Department says multiple officers responded and began attempts to contact Shelton, but described him as hostile and non-compliant. A hostage negotiator, as well as several Medford Police officers, detectives and the SWAT team were called in to help.
At about 2:09 p.m., Medford Police heard shots fired inside the home. Shortly after, they say Shelton left the residence armed with a rifle and continued firing shots. That’s when, police say, a Medford officer fired at the suspect, who was hit in the upper chest area.
Shelton was immediately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment where he’ll be held overnight before being booked into the Jackson County Jail.
The children in the residence, as well as the officers on scene, were uninjured.
The case will be investigated by the Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit and Oregon State Police will lead the investigation.
The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the case is reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, which will be followed by an administrative review.
———————–
Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department says what started as reports of a man threatening a passerby with a gun, ended in an officer involved shooting.
According to police the incident started with a call to the 1000 block of Garfield Street about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officers closed off Garfield between Peach and Columbus. Eventually, an officer fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect.
The suspect’s name and condition haven’t been released and police have not revealed the name of the officer involved, however Medford Police Department did say the officer wasn’t injured.
This is a developing story. NBC5 News will update this article as more details are made available.