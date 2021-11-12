Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Former adviser to President Trump, Steve Bannon, has been charged with contempt of Congress.

A federal grand jury indicted Bannon Friday for refusing to answer questions from the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot.

The indictment is a first.

No one has ever been prosecuted for contempt of Congress when executive privilege was asserted.

If convicted, Bannon could face up to a year behind bars and a fine of up to $100,000.

Bannon is expected to self-surrender on Monday and appear in court that afternoon.

The January 6th committee has subpoenaed 16 former Trump White House officials for testimony, documents or both.

