100,000 pounds of chicken product sent to Trader Joe’s recalled

KENT, Wash. – The company that supplies chicken products to Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between August 16 and September 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties. However, there are no reports of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

The chicken patty products were produced on various dates from Aug. 16 to Sep. 29, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8276” printed near the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

You can get more information about the recall at the USDA’s website HERE.