Former Trump advisor Roger Stone found guilty of all seven counts against him

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican operative and Trump confidant Roger Stone has been found guilty on all seven counts against him.
Stone was accused of getting in the way of the congressional investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election by lying to the House Intelligence Committee about the Trump campaign’s contact with WikiLeaks.
He said he only had one intermediary point of contact with WikiLeaks, a radio host named Randy Credico.
Prosecutors claimed he had another potential intermediary that he didn’t tell the House about.
On Friday, Stone was found guilty of all seven counts, including making false statements and witness tampering.
The charges were related to a 2017 appearance before the House Intelligence Committee and written answers submitted to the committee.
For more details: https://nbcnews.to/2NO085U