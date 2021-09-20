Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg appears in court

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The former chief financial officer for the Trump orGanization went before a federal judge Monday for a pre-trial hearing on charges related to a tax evasion investigation.
Allen Weisselberg’s attorney says they expect more indictments to come in the case. He faces 15 state counts, including grand larceny.
According to a grand jury indictment, Weisselberg received an array of luxury perks from the Trump Organization, like an Upper West Side apartment and a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife in lieu of compensation.
Prosecutors say it allowed Weisselberg to evade taxes on more than $1.5 million in income over a period beginning in 2005.
Weisselberg is also accused of concealing his residency in New York City to avoid paying city income taxes.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The former president’s namesake business was also charged in the indictment, but Trump himself has not been charged.