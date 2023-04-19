Former Yoncalla track & field standout to be inducted in NFHS hall of fame

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A former Yoncalla High School graduate will be inducted to the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame this summer.

Maranda Brownson was a track star at the small high school in Douglas County.

She was a dominant force at the school, winning all 16 of her events at the 2A state level.

She is one of only two athletes at the girls or boys level in the state’s history to ever do that.

Now, she’s honored to be one of the lucky few inducted into the hall of fame.

“I am so humbled and honored,” Brownson said. “And it is exciting and there’s a lot of great things happened, but it wasn’t just me that made it happened and I‘m just really excited about that.”

Brownson will be just the 13th high school athlete from Oregon in the NFHS Hall of Fame.

In her time at Yoncalla, she was the 2001 Oregon Girls Prep Athlete of the Year and helped the Eagles win a state title.

She won in six different types of individual events, including the 200-meter dash, the hurdles and more.

She went on to compete in track and field at the University of Nevada.

