Youth suicide decreases for third year in a row

MEDFORD, Ore. – New data released Tuesday, shows encouraging health news.

The Oregon Health Authority said there have been three straight years of declining youth suicides in Oregon. There were concerns, that isolation caused by the pandemic could lead to an increase in youth suicides.

The OHA said 2021 was the third year in a row that suicide deaths of youths had decreased. This marks a 26% decrease in the number of suicides, for ages 5 to 24 from its peak back in 2018.

The OHA said local efforts made in communities around the state, and the statewide youth suicide intervention and prevention plan, helped to reduce the number of deaths.

“In our community, we are very fortunate that we have a very active Suicide Prevention Coalition, and over the years hundreds of committed community members who have become aware and trained to intervene, that’s not just professionals but that’s everybody,” said Jennifer Inman, Division Manager at Jackson County Mental Health.

Inman said most people considering suicide talk to people before taking action, and that prevention training is the best way for people to help prevent suicide.

You can find information on the training here.

