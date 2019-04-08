Home
Four Americans killed in Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIRBASE, Afghanistan – Four Americans are among the dead after a car bomb exploded outside Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan.

The US military in Kabul confirmed that three US service members and one contractor were killed in the attack, and three other service members wounded.

The explosion was caused by what’s being called a “vehicle-borne IED,” or improvised explosive device.

The situation on the ground is still developing and US officials are expected to provide updates later.

In November of 2016, a Taliban suicide bomber dressed as a laborer blew himself up at Bagram, killing at least four people and wounding 18, officials said at the time.

