Four Oregon car dealerships fined for deceptive promotions

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s top attorney is reportedly cracking down on deceptive car dealership promotions.
The office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said a sweeping statewide investigation ended in settlements with four Oregon car dealerships that sent out misleading mailers and scratch-off tickets.
“Consumers were mailed colorful and fun advertisements that seemed so easy. Scratch off the ticket or pull back the tab to see if you won! Many of the ‘prizes’ indicated that you had won hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. But, when the consumers went to redeem the prize in the dealership they quickly learned it was all a ploy to get them in the door. No real money was on the line,” said Attorney General Rosenblum.
In total, the four dealerships were ordered to pay $148,517 in restitution to over 1,700 customers who lost money on the prize promotions.
The office of the A.G. Rosenblum stated, “The dealerships involved include Newberg Ford, Ray Schultens Motors in the Dalles, Sheppard Motors in Eugene, and Brad’s Chevrolet of Cottage Grove. In total, the dealerships must pay another $493,774 in costs and penalties to the state, with $164,768 of that amount suspended if the dealers fully comply with all requirements of the settlements.”