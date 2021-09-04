Fox Complex fully contained

LAKE COUNTY, Ore — Firefighters have fully contained the Fox Complex in Lake County.
In mid-August, lightning-sparked two wildfires ten miles west of Lakeview. Those fires eventually merged, forming the Fox Complex.
The complex is made up of the Patton Meadow Fire in Lakeview, and the Willow Valley Fire near Bonanza. The fires combined cover 9,754 acres.
The Patton Meadow Fire is still the most active and visible in the complex, but it remains within containment lines.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said smoke from the fires will remain visible until it snows this winter.