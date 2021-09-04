Josephine Co. Food Bank searching for cooling shelter volunteers

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Food Bank is hoping to open a cooling shelter for next year, and this year, if needed.
The Farm Manager at the food bank, Kristin Smith, says volunteers are needed.
She’s hoping 20 to 40 people will take 2-hour shifts to help run the shelter.
“[We could] very well have an extreme heat event, the summer is not over yet. But, we want to put this in people’s ears now before next summer to be as organized and prepared as possible,” she said.
An orientation is being held virtually tomorrow morning for people who’d like to get involved.
Visit jocofoodbank.org for more information.
