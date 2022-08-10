Free admission for Josephine Co. Fair this year

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Josephine County Fair starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Admission to the fair is free this year.

The fairground’s director said they want to give the community as much access to the fair as possible.

She said they want to recapture the nostalgia of what a county fair can be.

There will be concerts every day of the fair, including country singer Frankie Ballard on opening night.

Director Tamra Martin said, “that’s why we did the free gate admission this year to really just invite the community back into the fair, but also just to recapture that nostalgia of what a county fair can be.”

Martin said there will be limited parking at the fairgrounds, but there will be a free shuttle from Rogue Community College in Grants Pass.

She wants the fair to be a fun, entertaining opportunity for the community.