Access sees 50% increase in visits to food pantries

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —As inflation continues to rise nationwide, Access is seeing the need in the community for its pantry services.

Its mobile food pantry has been serving southern Oregon for the last decade. The vehicle is able to visit remote areas, providing easy access for food options.

With inflation up, Access says, it’s still able to provide the same amount of food to the community. But since January, it’s seen a 50% increase in visits to its pantries, in Jackson County.

“Things like somebody coming who have never been to the pantry before but can’t afford milk for her three children right now so she’s visiting the pantry for the first time, another gentleman came through one of our pantries and said I have a job my wife has a job but with gas prices the way they are this just helps us make sure we can feed our families,” said Marcee Champion, Food Programs Director with Access.

