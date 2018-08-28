Free fishing weekend in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — This upcoming weekend is Labor Day weekend and Oregon is helping you celebrate with free fishing.
This Saturday and Sunday — September 1st and 2nd — it is free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, no fishing licenses or tags are required for those two days. Even though the fishing is free, fishermen and women will have to abide by other regulations such as closures, bag limits, and size restrictions.
ODFW says there will only be one more free fishing weekend this year– the weekend after Thanksgiving.