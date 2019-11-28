Free fishing weekend November 29-30

SALEM, Ore. – After you’ve gotten your fill of football, digested the turkey, pie and mashed potatoes you can head outside for a free fishing weekend.
Oregon Fish and Wildlife is hosting a free fishing event on Friday, November 29th, and Saturday, November 30th. That means you can fish, crab or clam for free anywhere in the state.
No fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required for both locals and visitors.
For more information about Free Fishing Weekend, click HERE.
You can get a check of the fishing conditions and regulations in ODFW’s Weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every Thursday. And click HERE for the trout stocking schedule.