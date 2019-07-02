Freeway fire stalls traffic on Interstate 5

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Firefighters are investigating the cause of two fires that sparked Monday along Interstate 5. The fires were divided by the road.
Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire began burning on both sides of the southbound lanes, the median and on the right side of the freeway at milepost 51. That’s near Rogue River. Several crews responded just after 5 o’clock. Oregon Department of Transportation was also called in, and blocked one lane of traffic in both directions.
ODF says the two fires were just under an 1.5 acres in size. Crews lined everything and began mopping within the hour. Oregon Department of Forestry is heading up the investigation. Rural Metro Fire and Rogue River Fire District assisted.