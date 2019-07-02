Home
Central Point Police Dept. receives new patrol cars

Central Point Police Dept. receives new patrol cars

Local News , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point Police Department is upgrading its fleet. In the next few months the agency will be getting about a dozen new patrol cars.

While not everything is set in stone just yet, Lt. Brian Day says they are working within their approved budget with no added cost to tax payers.

“The one thing that we want to do is use as much of the equipment that we have on those as possible and practical, so we are saving money on the back end,” Lt. Day said.

The cars are purchased straight from Ford and are specially built for the police department. The new vehicles could hit the streets in three to four months.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »