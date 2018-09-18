Freight train derails in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A freight train traveling from Vancouver to Barstow derailed Tuesday morning in Klamath Falls.
The crash happened just south of the rail yard near Altamont Drive just before 11.
Devon Brown of Klamath County Fire District #1 was among the first responders, saying, “Turned out to be a train derailment of approximately 6 to 10 cars. One car is a low-pressure tank car that contained argon. It’s not leaking, it’s an armored car.”
Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesman Gus Melonas later confirmed a total of 15 cars derailed. Four of those cars fell onto their side, three of those cars were carrying lumber while the third was the tank car loaded with argon.
Melonas said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, adding that there were no injuries.
According to BNSF, the train was outbound at a speed of 7 mph.
The derailment did not block any major rail lines through the area.
Crews have been called in from outside the area to re-rail the cars.
