Friday marks 2-year anniversary of Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – Friday marks two years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
17 people were killed—14 students and three staff members—when a gunman stormed the campus on February 14th, 2018.
The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was 19 at the time. He confessed to the killing and faces the death penalty, if convicted
Many of the students who survived have become gun control advocates.
Florida’s governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of the victims.
Schools in Broward County will be released early to allow students, teachers and staff to be with their families and friends.
A moment of silence was held at school in south Florida at 10:17 Friday morning.
The shooting actually began at 2:20 pm on that tragic day. But school officials chose 10:17 because students will be dismissed early. 10:17 was also selected to denote the 17 victims who were killed.