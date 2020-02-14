Closing arguments presented in Weinstein trial

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The prosecution will present its closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein case Friday.
The defense wrapped up Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Weinstein’s defense attorney Donna Rotunno says the evidence to convict her client just isn’t there. She says the witnesses who accuse him of assault actually had consensual encounters with him.
Rotunno said, “Women have choices.” She argued Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann chose to get involved with Weinstein.
Four other women testified that Weinstein raped them.
The jury is scheduled to begin deliberations next Tuesday.
Weinstein is charged with five counts including rape and sexual assault.