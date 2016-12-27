Fugitive accused of slamming into police car

Grants Pass, Ore.- A fugitive stopped by Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is accused of trying to get out of the situation by slamming into an officer’s cruiser.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the officer stopped James Valentine Siehien, 47, Monday night near the intersection of SE G Street and SE 8th Street. When the officer ran Siehien’s name, it was discovered he had a felony warrant for his arrest for robbery.
When officers told Siehien he was under arrest, police say he refused to leave his car, started the engine and intentionally backed into the parked patrol vehicle. As Siehien tried to take off, the officer sprayed him with pepper spray. Police say the fugitive’s female passenger tried to get out of the car at that point, but Siehien held her in until the car was moving, then pushed her from the moving vehicle.
Police say a perimeter was then established with the help of Oregon State Police and Siehien’s vehicle was found abandoned in an alleyway near the initial stop. Witnesses pointed officers in Siehien’s direction and he was found inside a home near SE I Street and Se 10th Street.
Siehien was arrested and lodged on suspicion of 11 charges, including Resisting Arrest, Felony Elude and Kidnapping 2.