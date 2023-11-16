Fugitive arrested in Oregon, has ties to missing woman in Humboldt Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man that has ties to a missing person’s report in Northern California.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office detectives are now in Jackson County to investigate.

24 year-old Tyler Thomas Burrow was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Trinity County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he was found in a remote forest camp near Trail.

Burrow is the ex-boyfriend of missing Humboldt County woman Bailey Blunt.

Blunt was first reported missing on September 22nd, after going to visit her ex-boyfriend’s home, to get her belongings.

Tyler Burrow was also reported missing the following day, after family failed to get in contact with him.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Bailey’s green truck was spotted in Central Point on September 24th, two days after she was last seen.

The family’s been looking for her ever since, both in Northern California and the Rogue Valley.

Steffany Beroni, Bailey’s sister, said, “they’ve gotten a lot of tips in a generalized area. But we’ve never been able to get the Oregon State Police to the area fast enough….. at this point, our family just wants closure, I just want to know where my sister is.”

She said it is not like Bailey to go this long without reaching out.

The reason Beroni’s so concerned, is because she said Bailey and Tyler’s relationship has been a tumultuous one.

