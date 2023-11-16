Holly Theatre aims to open in Fall 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Holly Theatre in downtown Medford recently got a big boost in fundraising and hopes to officially open in the Fall of 2024.

The theatre estimates it only needs to raise $700,000 to complete its restoration.

The Holly’s executive director said it did a bulk of its fundraising through selling tax credits and bringing in private donations.

The theatre believes it can fundraise the remaining money in the next year.

Executive Director Shelley Austin said, “we know we can do it and we have all of the construction and the timing and the construction budget. They are aligning perfectly with our fundraising efforts.”

Austin said they were able to raise nearly $300,000 at an event along with the $2 million they made from selling their historical tax credits.

She said they have enough money to complete construction of the theatre by July.

