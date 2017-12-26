Fugitive arrested in Mexico 10 years after Oregon deputy’s death

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kelly Fredinburg died after a crash 10 years ago. Now, the driver who allegedly struck Deputy Fredinburg’s patrol car is finally behind bars.
On June 16, 2007, Deputy Fredinburg was headed to an emergency call on Highway 99E when his vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle driven by Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio. Fredinburg’s car caught fire and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was 33-years-old.
19-year-old Oscar Ascencio Amaya, a passenger in De Jesus Ascencio’s vehicle, was also killed in the crash.
After the collision, a grand jury indicted De Jesus Ascencio on two counts of criminally negligent homicide. However, he fled before he was arraigned.
In 2010, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office arranged for a Mexican arrest warrant to be issued for De Jesus Ascencio. Seven years later, De Jesus Ascencio was arrested in the Mexican state of Puebla.
According to Oregon State Police, De Jesus Ascencio was taken to Baja, California where he was “accidentally” released in February 2017. De Jesus Ascencio was arrested again in Mexico on December 21, 2017.
FBI agents in Mexico City are working with other agencies to continue the investigation and bring De Jesus Ascencio to justice.
More information about this case will be released as it becomes available.