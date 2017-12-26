Alleged Rogue Valley meth dealers arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two suspects spent Christmas Day behind bars after an investigation into a suspected methamphetamine trafficking operation in Jackson County.
The Medford Police Department said a three-month-long investigation by the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team ended on December 21 with the arrest of Tommy James Loftis and Verne Eugene Thayer III.
Loftis and Thayer were taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Connell Avenue in Medford and a second warrant in the 100 block of Amy Street in Central Point. Both locations were within 1000 feet of elementary schools.
Detectives found over 35 grams of methamphetamine, $8,000 in cash and a stolen handgun.
According to the Jackson County Jail, Loftis and Thayer are charged with unlawful manufacture, possession, and delivery of methamphetamine. Both remain behind bars on $500,000 bail each.