CHP officer killed in Christmas Eve crash

WINTON, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.
At about 11:30 p.m. Officer Andrew Camilleri was stopped along with his partner on Interstate 880 southbound at the Winton, California onramp. A vehicle drifted off the road and struck the right rear portion of Camilleri’s patrol car.
Both officers suffered serious injuries in the crash. Camilleri was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Camilleri served CHP’s Hayward-area patrol. He left behind a wife, daughter, and two sons.
KCRA reports the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Camilleri was still in the hospital Monday morning. It’s believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to assistant chief Ernest Sanchez.
Governor Jerry Brown issued the following statement Monday morning: “Anne and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Officer Camilleri, who died yesterday while working to keep our communities safe. We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice.”