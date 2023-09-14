Funding for homelessness resources coming to So. Oregon’s rural counties

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek announcing more funding for rural counties to tackle the homelessness crisis in Oregon.

On Tuesday, the Coos County ‘Homeless Advisory Board’ met to discuss the importance of the funding.

“Coos county has been in a state of distress for way too long,” the board said. “People are suffering, people are in great angst and they want to see something happen.”

Coos County will get $1.9 million to add at least eight shelters beds and rehouse at least 32 households.

The funding comes from HB 5019, which was in response to the governor’s homelessness state of emergency.

The goal is to rehouse at least 450 households stateside and add 100 new shelter beds by June 2025.

Josephine County is expected to receive $2 million in funding.

“This was a huge award,” IV Hope Village project manager Laura Mancuso said. “A certain amount is earmarked for me and a certain amount is earmarked for UCAN to be used for their emergency shelters or what their services are.”

The county will need to add at least 16 shelter beds and rehouse 31 households.

According to Mancuso, $800,000 of the funding will support the transitional housing development

It will be used to finish 16 tiny homes helping houseless people in Cave Junction.

“This money was critical and we’re jumping for joy,” Mancuso said. “This means we get to finish building our project. We received funding in 2022 and we’ve been waiting for the chance to get more funding to complete this project.”

There are other southern Oregon counties expected to get money as well.

Douglas County is getting $1.4 million to rehouse 34 households.

Curry will receive $594,000 and rehouse at least 14 households.

Klamath and Lake counties will have $1.4 million combined to find housing for 38 households.

Right now, it’s unclear when the funding will be distributed to each county.

