Ashland Superintendent plans to retire at the end of the 2023 school year

Posted by Derek Strom September 13, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland School District’s superintendent said he plans to retire at the end of this school year.

This is Samuel  Bogdanove’s third year as the district’s superintendent.

He’s worked in various other roles within the district for the past two decades.

Bogdanove said he’s proud of the work the district has done to make Ashland schools welcoming for all students.

Creating equity and access to learning was one of his biggest goals as superintendent.

“The high school bond projects, we’re doing some work on those buildings,” Bogdanove said, “it will be nice to be here for a lot of that works, so it’s full speed through June. After that, I have some other educational projects that I’m interested in.”

Bogdanove said taking over as superintendent at the beginning of the pandemic was challenging, but he feels students and staff are on the road to recovery.

He said he plans to spend more time hiking once he retires.

