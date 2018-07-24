Garner Complex update

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighting crews say they’re making “great progress” containing fires burning within the Garner Complex.
As of the morning of July 24, the Garner Complex covered an estimated 17,369 acres, growing by over 2,000 acres within the previous 24-hour period. The complex was 15% contained as crews continue to secure and hold control lines.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said structural crews are working on creating defensible spaces around some of the 691 structures threatened.
Air support will drop water and retardant on the Taylor, Pleasant Creek and Grave Fires as smoke conditions allow. 2,311 fire personnel are assigned to the fires.
Firefighters expect to have the fire contained by August 7.
For the most recent evacuation information, contact the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.