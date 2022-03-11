Gas prices in Medford-Ashland area soar above state average

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’ve been driving around the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen gas prices are rising. AAA said overnight, the Medford-Ashland average rose to $4.80 dollars a gallon. That’s a record high. Oregon’s average gas price falls at $4.58 dollars a gallon.

The national average sits at $4.31 dollars a gallon, also a new record high. With our neighbors in California seeing gas prices over $7 dollars a gallon, AAA said it’s hard to tell how high prices will go. “We have absolutely no answers about how long this might last, what the outcome will be, or what atrocities will unfold. So it really makes it difficult to predict when we might see gas prices settle down,” said Marie Dodds, the public affairs director with AAA.

Dodds says there is a glimmer of hope. This week prices pulled back from above $120 dollars a barrel and are trading a bit lower now. Although the oil market has slightly settled, AAA said it’s too soon to tell where prices will go next.