With mandates lifting, health officials say not to throw out your mask just yet

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge March 10, 2022

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Oregon is in its final days of mandatory masking in most indoor spaces, but health officials say you shouldn’t throw away your masks just yet.

You’ll still need a mask in health care settings, public transit and in businesses that still require them. Josephine County Public Health says Oregon is entering what it calls a personal responsibility phase of the pandemic. Virus transmission is low and people need to decide what level of risk they are willing to take.

Dr. Barbra Villona, a Josephine County Public Health Deputy said your choice will depend on several factors. These include the rate of transmission in your county, which you can find on the CDC’s website. It will also depend on your personal health.

Nationally, 6% of the population is immunocompromised, and the county says at least 25% of Josephine County residents are age 65 or older. Vaccines and boosters are still available through Jackson and Josephine County Public Health.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!
Skip to content