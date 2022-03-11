With mandates lifting, health officials say not to throw out your mask just yet

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Oregon is in its final days of mandatory masking in most indoor spaces, but health officials say you shouldn’t throw away your masks just yet.

You’ll still need a mask in health care settings, public transit and in businesses that still require them. Josephine County Public Health says Oregon is entering what it calls a personal responsibility phase of the pandemic. Virus transmission is low and people need to decide what level of risk they are willing to take.

Dr. Barbra Villona, a Josephine County Public Health Deputy said your choice will depend on several factors. These include the rate of transmission in your county, which you can find on the CDC’s website. It will also depend on your personal health.

Nationally, 6% of the population is immunocompromised, and the county says at least 25% of Josephine County residents are age 65 or older. Vaccines and boosters are still available through Jackson and Josephine County Public Health.