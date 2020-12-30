Georgia governor stands behind presidential election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp fired back at President Trump after the president targeted the governor on Twitter over Georgia’s election results.
The governor said he supported the president’s reelection up through Election Day but he has to follow the Constitution.
“I’ve got to stay focused on the issues of the day in Georgia,” Kemp said. “Not what somebody’s tweeting.”
Wednesday afternoon, Governor Kemp also went after the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who was in Atlanta for a committee meeting on election fraud.
When asked to respond to Giuliani calling the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s signature audit in Cobb County a “joke,” Kemp said, “That’s a joke,” adding Giuliani’s behavior is not appreciated.