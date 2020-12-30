U.K. COVID variant confirmed in Southern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Governor Gavin Newsom said a case of the new COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom has been confirmed in the southern part of the state.
The governor made the announcement during an online event with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Newsom did not go into any detail about the patient but Fauci says the news was “to be expected.”
It comes one day after officials in Colorado confirmed the first case of the variant appearing in the U.S.
CDC officials announced during a briefing that it was likely the variant has been spreading from person to person in the U.S.