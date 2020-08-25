Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to join general jail population denied

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NBC) – A federal judge denied a request to move Ghislaine Maxwell into the general population area of a Brooklyn jail while awaiting trial.
Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell has provided the court with no evidence and no reason to believe the surveillance measures she is under now are motivated by improper purposes.
Judge Nathan has also declined Maxwell’s request to know the identity of the victims referenced in the indictment. Nathan said the request was “premature.”
Maxwell has been under constant surveillance by the Federal Bureau of Prisons since her arrest in July.
She is accused of recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.