Girl Scouts go online to sell cookies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – Not even a global pandemic can stop Girl Scouts from their annual cookie sale.
Because door-to-door sales are not possible with COVID-19 restrictions, the Girl Scouts have had to get creative this year.
In California, they are using modern technology like QR codes, social media and online sales to move their tasty treats.
Girl Scout Alexandria Cassagio said, “My mom helped me film a video and she has been texting that out to her friends and posting to her social links.”
They have also set up mass distribution sites where cookies are delivered directly to customers’ cars.
The CEO of the Girl Scouts is warning that they may actually run out of cookies more quickly this year. That’s because due to the pandemic, the organization only ordered half its usual supply.
On Friday, Grubhub is offering a special promotion that lets you order Girl Scout cookies for home delivery along with your food order.
Girl Scout cookies will remain on sale through their website, while supplies last, until March 28th.