Semi truck almost tips, spilling diesel and halting traffic on Fruitdale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A semi truck driving along Fruitdale Drive is causing traffic to come to a stop after it nearly tipped over while turning onto Williams Highway.

The semi truck did leak some diesel fuel onto the roadway but luckily it did not spark a fire.

According to the Grants Pass Fire Marshal there were no injuries and a tow truck is working to lift the semi. ODOT is working to clean up the fuel spill.

Officials say onramp to Highway 199 for drivers traveling northeast is temporarily closed.

