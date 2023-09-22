Gold Hill man arrested for 1987 murder of 6-year-old

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gold Hill man Monday for a 1987 cold case homicide out of Vallejo, California.

According to police, Fred Cain III, 69, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the cold case murder of a 6-year-old child abducted near his home in Vallejo.

Four days after the child went missing, his body was found on Sherman Island in Sacramento County. An autopsy revealed the child had been sexually assaulted.

Originally, Shawn Melton was named as the suspect in this case. Melton was charged with murder and kidnapping, but the case was dismissed after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Detectives say advances in DNA technology exonerated Melton.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams reinstated the Cold Case Unit in the office after his election in 2014. Abrams says one of the many priorities was to solve homicide cases that had gone cold over the years.

“I am so thankful to have such dedicated cold case investigators that no matter how much time goes by they remain steadfast in their commitment to solving these horrific cases,” said District Attorney Krishna Abrams.

Cain will be transferred to Solano County to face charges of murder, kidnapping, and sodomy.

