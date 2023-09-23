Phoenix-Talent School District looks for new ways to improve school safety

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Phoenix-Talent School District is looking into new ways to keep students safe from unpredictable situations.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting, The non-profit Safe Zone Solutions gave a presentation to members about its services.

One of the services would provide protection to the school from an active shooter with the use of bulletproof glass.

Board members say they are always looking for ways to improve school safety.

“It’s foremost in our mind to provide safety to the kids and also for the teachers and the staff,” said Rick Nagel, who has been a member of the Phoenix-Talent School Board since 1999.

Nagel says Thursday night’s meeting was well received by board members and city officials in attendance.

The next step will be for the school board to decide whether to move forward with this program.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.