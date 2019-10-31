Gold Hill man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teen

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A local man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl he met online.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in January of 2019, a 16-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a man she met online. The pair communicated through “Whisper,” a mobile app that reportedly allows users to post and share content anonymously.
Eventually, the investigation led to 38-year-old Erik Theil Rowe of Gold Hill. Deputies said they searched Rowe’s home in the 3200 block of Galls Creek Road on October 29. At that time, he was taken into custody.
Currently, Rowe is in the Jackson County Jail charged with third-degree sexual assault.
Detectives believe Rowe may have contacted other teens in the Rogue Valley through various social media apps. Anyone with further information about Rowe’s alleged activities is asked to call Detective Shuart at 541-770-8333. Refer to case number 19-827.