Gold Hill man jailed for alleged sexual abuse of children

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police are looking for possible victims of an alleged sexual abuser who has lived in the Gold Hill area for at least 16 years.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old William Wade McDonald was arrested last week on several charges related to the sexual abuse of children, including two counts of unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse. He remains lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $500,000 bail.
McDonald, who has most recently been living out of his vehicle, may have been abusing children known through family and friends for several years.
Anyone with information about McDonald’s alleged activity or additional victims is asked to call the JSCO tip line at 541-774-8333.