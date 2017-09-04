Golf championships move to semi-finals regardless of smoke

Medford, Ore.- The 88th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships progressed into semi-finals today as players continue to battle the smoke on the green.
Organizers say the bad air quality has been tough to deal with as the tournament has progressed, but it’s not getting in the way of tradition. People continue to cheer on their golfers or participate themselves.
One competitor in the championships, Marshall Holman, considered how players were reacting to the smoke and how the air quality was affecting them.
“Most of the players are fine, they’re not dwelling upon that and just you know getting on with their game, but being out in this weather everyday and breathing this air is not good for anybody,” said Holman.
The championships continue tomorrow at 7 a.m. at the Rogue Valley Country Club.