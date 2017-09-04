Prepare for the busiest Labor Day yet

The unofficial end of summer is here as Labor Day starts tomorrow with many people having hit the roads already over the weekend, spending time with their families before schools start up again.
AAA forecasts that this weekend will be the busiest yet with over 39 million people traveling around the country by car, airplane, boat or train. Monday will be expected to be the busiest.
Here in the Rogue Valley, Oregon State Police are out in force making sure seat belts are worn and the speed limit is obeyed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation also has some advice to drivers
“Obviously we are going to be dealing with a lot of heat and smoke,” said Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson.”So try get on the road somewhat early and keep your lights on and take plenty of water and snacks.”
According to CNBC, travel by air is expected to jump 5 percent this year.